Ademola Orunbon, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the sum of one million naira as compensation for the family of a deceased officer of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps Agency (So-Safe Corps), Kehinde Aigbe, who died recently, after being shot by armed robbers while on duty.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affiars, Mr Kunle Osota, presented the cheque at the Obas’ Complex, Abeokuta, to the deceased’s next-of-kin, Major Kingsley Aigbe, in the presence of his wife, two children and other members of the family.

Represented by the Director of the Local Government Affairs, Olusola Osasona, Osota recalled that government had earlier spent over five hundred thousand during the period he was hospitalised after the attack on June 2, 2019 along Olorunsogo, Oke-Lantoro, Abeokuta, as he appealed to the family to ensure that the money put to good use.

He said government approved the token compensation to support the immediate family of the deceased for the upkeep of the wife and the three children he left behind.

In his remarks, the Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, lauded the efforts of government and the Ministry during and after the incident, promising that the Corps would not relent in its service to combat insecurity in the State.

Responding, Major Aigbe appreciated Governor Abiodun and the Corps Commander for the financial support and standing by the family of the dead officer.