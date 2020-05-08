Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, deepened on Friday, as the faction loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu, inaugurated its new state executive members to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The oaths of office which was done in batches of 15 persons were administered by a lawyer and notary public,Victor Owokoya and Oluwatoyin Omomehin, respectively.

The inauguration, ceremony which took place at the State Party Secretariat in Abeokuta, also saw the new exco members getting cars from the Omo-Ilu Foundation, courtesy Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Ogun PDP had been enmeshed in a battle of supremacy between the loyalists of Kashamu and party faithful loyal to a former House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Speaking with newsmen, shortly after the inauguration, the new PDP chairman, Samson Bamgbose, vowed that his leadership will bring victory to the party in coming elections.

Bamgbose, who was a former deputy chairman of the party, noted that his vision was to see the party coming back to track and retaining its rightful position in the state.

He stressed that the party was committed to producing the next government in Ogun.

“Few years ago, this party was managing this state; we produced the government and PDP was running the government. But along the line something happened and it went off.

“So, for now, my primary aim is to bring the party back on track; we want to be in the government, we want to produce the next government and we are producing the next government”, he stated.

Defending the legality of the inauguration, the PDP chairman insisted that the congress that produced the executive was backed by the constitution of the party.

He maintained the executive was elected from ward to local government and was ratified at the senatorial level.

He also explained that the names of the newly inaugurated executive had been sent to the National Executive Committee of the party in Abuja.

“You can see the inauguration in batches, we are completely abiding with the signal from the state government to prevent any gathering that is more than 15; we are complying.

“What we have done so far is according to the constitution of the party. The National Executive Committee is father of all; their own is to see PDP producing the executive that is ready and can deliver. Our own responsibility is to forward whatever we do here to them, I believe the National Executive committee, with what I have seen, I think we will have fine rapport. For the past a week or two, we have been discussing with them. Things are taking a new shape and they too are interested in seeing Ogun PDP coming back”. Bamgbose submitted.

Other newly inaugurated executive members are Kehinde Oladehinde, deputy chairman, Adeleke Shittu, State Secretary, Abimbola Lanre, Women Leader, and Rafael Olaosebikan, Youth Leader.

Others are Olasunkanmi Oyejide, Publicity Secretary, Vivian Ogunwo Legal Adviser, Tomi Anifowose, Financial Secretary and Toyin Atoba,Treasurer.