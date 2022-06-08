(NAN)

Ogun People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Ladi Adebutu says he has started the process of reconciliation with all aggrieved party members in the state.

Adebutu, who stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday shortly after collecting his Certificate of Return, said that the document had also authenticated his candidacy.

He added that his reconciliation move was not just within the party but all stakeholders within the state to ensure that PDP won the state in 2023.

“We are grateful to God that we are rewarded today. We know the journey is too far. We still have many odds to cross and we are not perturbed by the job ahead because we are driven by the need to set our people free from the shackles of misgovernance.

“We take this as a challenge to work harder and we are particularly grateful that our people and the party, PDP, have given us this opportunity to go forward and rescue our state.”

Adebutu, who also commended PDP for organising a convention that was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ogun, said achieving that had previously been a challenge to PDP in the state.

The governorship hopeful said: “It is now a duty for all concerned to go forward and do reconciliation. I can assure you that we have already embarked on that duty.

“We will continue to reach out to those that feel that they have a grouse. I am sure that with time, we shall have total reconciliation.

“We shall even extend our hands of fellowship beyond the party and make it an inter-party thing because we can even see fellow brothers from other parties trying to join our party now and I’m sure that after their convention, we shall be welcoming them.”

The PDP governorship candidate in Plateau State, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, also appreciated the party and people of the state for giving him the opportunity.

Mutfwang promised that when elected governor, he would tackle insecurity in the state and return its internally displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“Ultimately, our desire is that there should be no IDP camp in Plateau. There is no moral justification for people to be dislocated from their ancestral homes.

“We will put everything in place to ensure that people go back to their ancestral homes,” Mutfwang said.

Also speaking, Kebbi state PDP governorship flag bearer, Gen. Aminu Bande (Rtd), appreciated the party for the confidence bestowed on him.

Bande expressed confidence that he would win the secondary election and promised not to disappoint the party and the people of the state when elected governor.

