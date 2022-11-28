From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate vying to represent Abeokuta South Federal Constituency at the lower Chambers of the National Assembly, Toyin Amuzu has described the Court of Appeal, Ibadan judgement setting aside Justice O. Oguntoyinbo’s order removing all PDP candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s list as victory for democracy.

Amuzu, in a statement on Monday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, who thanked the people of the state for their steadfastness and solidarity with the PDP, said the judiciary as the last hope of the people has restored confidence that the country would be great again, pointing out that “hope is on the way for better governance in Ogun”.

He noted that the judgement was won on merit as the court affirmed that only a national body of the party can nominate and conduct a primary election for the party.

The House of Representatives hopeful said, “others in this category trying to work to destabilize the PDP for the ruling party are not only wasting their time as the electoral act was clear on the process”.

Amuzu noted that the PDP with its years of experience in governance would improve the lives of the citizens and restore their hope.

“The people are tired of insecurity, poverty, economic doldrums and joblessness among others, as forced on them by the mismanagement and maladministration of the ruling APC, but, hope is on the way for them as PDP is coming to the mantle of leadership across Nigeria in 2023”, he submitted.