Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Civil Service Commission Permanent Secretary, Ajibola Chokor, has called on women in Ogun State civil service to be agents of positive change and leaders to move the society forward and make it a better place for all to live in.

Chokor made the call at the third edition of the 2019 in-house training, organised by the commission with the theme: “Women in Management and Human Capital Development,” and urged the women to be worthy ambassadors in their chosen careers.

She said the training was put in place to help women in service to interact, mingle and develop leadership skills, needed to be effective in the discharge of their duties.

The resource person, Funmi Coker, highlighted the attributes of women as supporting, team building, mentoring, and inspiring among others, hence the need for womenfolk to use these in-built attributes to better the lives of others and the society at large.

Coker urged the women to combine their masculine traits and feminine characteristics to give them an edge in their chosen careers, to lay good examples for others to follow and take good care of their homes, in order to curb vices in the society.

Olubiyi Kuforiji and Fola Adesina-Greene, in their respective reactions, appreciated the initiative to empower women, with calls to the womenfolk to put the training into practice and show love to one another to make the world a better place.