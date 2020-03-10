Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has concluded plans to construct 1,300 public toilets across the state to eradicate open defecation.

Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, made this known, yesterday, during a press conference at his office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The commissioner, who bemoaned high incidence of open defecation in the state, particularly in the metropolis, said 500 public toilets would be built by the state in conjunction with a foreign agency, while 800 had been budgeted for in the 2020 financial year.

According to him, open defecation had become a serious environmental issue in the state, pointing out the ministry would intensify efforts towards eradicating the environmental challenge.

Abudu-Balogun disclosed that investigation revealed that several houses in some sections of the state don’t have toilet facilities, which, according to him, had led to high incidence of open defecation by the residents.

He, however, said the state government, through the Ministry of Environment, would embark on monitoring and sanctioning of persons who defecate openly as well as homes that lack toilet facilities.