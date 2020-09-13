As part of efforts to ensure Ogun State maintains its lead as the largest industrial hub in Nigeria, the State government says it will continue to implement various business-friendly policies to improve the Ease of Doing Business in the State.

The State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe made this known at a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, Rite Foods Limited, Ososa, Odogbolu Local Government Area of the State during an industrial tour.

Mrs. Longe, in statement signed by her Media Aide, Mr. Ismail Oladipo, noted that the Prince Dapo Abiodun Abiodun-led administration has through its various policies and implementation of different infrastructural projects been addressing the various challenges facing businesses in the State.

“The proactive and concerted efforts of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration to address the challenges facing businesses and make them thrive have birthed different Agencies like the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OGUNINVEST), Ogun State Public Works Agency (OGPWA), Ogun State Enterprise Development Agency as well as the inauguration of the Ogun State Business Environment Council (OGBEC) to thicken the State’s economic base,” she said.

She added that the efforts of these Agencies were already yielding positive results as there are multi-million dollar investments that are about to be commissioned while many more investors have shown serious interest in setting up factories in the State.

The Commissioner assured that the government was already working on providing relief to industries in the State to help cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses adding that the 50 percent discount on 2020 Land Use Charge paid before the end of September, 2020 is one of the efforts of government in helping businesses at this time.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Olu. Ola. Aikulola called on manufacturers in the State to link up with the Ministry on challenges their organization would require intervention and mediation especially if it has to do with other State Agencies.

The Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited who also doubles as the State Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Seleem Adegunwa lauded the Ministry for “doing a fantastic job in addressing the challenges faced by manufacturers in the State” adding that the success of the last Ogun State MAN quarterly meeting has also been commended by various manufacturers in the State.

He added that the company sources for 90 percent of its raw materials locally while the proportion of expatriates is only one percent in line with its focus as a truly Nigerian company.

The Executive Secretary, MAN Ogun State branch, Ms. Motunrayo Elegberun also lauded the Ministry for the success of the MAN quarterly meeting and appealed to the Ministry to help facilitate meetings with other Agencies of government towards addressing challenges facing businesses in the State.