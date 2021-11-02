The Ogun State government says efforts are in top gear to hold a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Business Clinic where no fewer than 10,000 enterprises will be empowered soon.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, made this known during a virtual stakeholders’ engagement meeting on MSMEs, stating that the clinic would focus on five critical sectors which include agro-processing, food and beverages, solid minerals, Information Communication Technology (ICT), as well as beauty and textile sectors.

Represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Remi Ogunmefun, the Commissioner said the beneficiaries of the Business Clinic would be empowered through access to capital, business registration, capacity building, as well as training and mentoring, noting that the clinic would be held in Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ado-Odo/Ota, and Obafemi Owode Local Government Area. Longe stated that the government would continue to provide support services, linkages and facilitate access to capital, adding that her Ministry in collaboration with the Ogun State Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA) has empowered over 22,000 beneficiaries.

“All these efforts will further create employment opportunities and generate wealth. Our Ministry, in collaboration with OSAMCA recently disbursed N850 million to over 22,000 beneficiaries across the state,” the commissioner said.

She said the present administration was working on setting up industrial clusters with industrial parks exclusively for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), in order to boost the development of small businesses in the state.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .