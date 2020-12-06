The Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment says it will continue to address incessant increases in prices of quarry products by operators, multiple taxation and other impediments in the mining sector.

Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, gave the assurance during the 3rd Stakeholders Engagement Meeting held at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the Ministry would not relent in its efforts at addressing factors affecting the sector as doing so would create enabling environment for mining businesses to thrive.

She added that the Ministry would continue to engage relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other relevant stakeholders, adding that government was also determined to address the lack of facilitators for project financing in the purchase of haulage trucks.

The Commissioner said that some of the issues raised at the last meeting have already been addressed as allegation of multiple taxation at Abeokuta North, Ijebu North and Yewa South Local Government Areas raised by stakeholders as well as the ownership of a mineral-titled land challenge faced by Messrs. Monsho John Limited have all been resolved.

The commissioner said her Ministry was also addressing challenges faced by members of the Tiles and Truck Drivers Association of Nigeria, in Ogun along the Agbara/Igbesa axis and engage with relevant stakeholders to resolve allegations of harassment encountered by legitimate miners.

In his speech at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, Mr. Olu. Ola. Aikulol, called on stakeholders in the mining sector to continue to speak up on issues affecting them as the Ministry would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that issues raised are adequately addressed to enhance growth of the sector.

He also called on stakeholders to ensure they keep to speed limit as stipulated by relevant agencies stressing that there have been reports of increase in accident rates due to over speeding along some routes plied by miners.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Industry, Trade and Investment, Ms. Sola Arobieke, said the government would continue to fashion out new ways to address issues of multiple taxation and other challenges affecting stakeholders in the sector, adding that the state government needs approval from the Federal Government to fix roads within the Agbara axis.