From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

22 cult gang members have been arrested by the police in Ogun State. The gang members, according to police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested in different parts of the state in a 48-hour period.

Oyeyemi said the Special Squad headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations set up to curb the disturbing activities of cultists in the state nabbed the suspects

He added that the arrested gang members, who have affirmed their membership of Aye and Eiye Confraternities were apprehended when the squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas in Lafenwa and Oju Ogabra in the Sapon area of Abeokuta.

‘Some of the suspects were also apprehended in Sagamu during a similar operation carried out by the squad. All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that engulfed the state recently which claimed the life of some cult members.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who commended the quick response of the squad urged it to take the battle to the doorsteps of all cultists in the state.

‘He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to always cooperate with the team by giving them necessary information that will enhance their operations, as security is everybody’s business,’ the PPRO stated in a statement on Monday.