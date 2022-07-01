By Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Ogun state police command has arrested an alleged fraudster ‘yahoo boy’ who used charm on a lady to mimic dog and also declared the uploader of the video on internet wanted.

According to a press release signed and made available by the Police Public Relation Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the situation was also uncontrollable due to the video uploaded on the internet.

“The viral video of a young lady who was naked and barking like dog in a police cell has drawn so many attention.

The young lady in question was alleged to have been spiritually and diabolically used by a suspected yahoo boy, as a result of which she started barking like dog.

“She was brought into the police station naked and was very difficult to control because she was acting violently hence she was kept in the cell.

“Immediately she was brought to the station, her parents were contacted and she was taken to the hospital for medical attention with the help of the police, while the alleged Yahooboy was immediately arrested for interrogation.

“The case which attracted multitude of people to the station was transferred to the State Criminal investigation department for discreet investigation on the order of Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole.

“The Command was surprised and embarrassed to see the video of the victim circulating on social media. The height of the embarrassment was the fact that the said video was recorded while the victim who was then naked and uncontrollable was in police cell.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the source of the video and how it became a subject of social media discussion.

“It is barbaric, uncivilized and despicable circulating such video on social media as such will in no small measure denigrate the human dignity of the victim which might be another source of psychological trauma for her.

“The Command has therefore vowed to deal with whoever found to be the source of the video and those behind its circulation on social media in the most decisive manner notwithstanding the status of the person,” he stated.