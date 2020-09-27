Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested eight members of the Black Axe (aka ‘Aiye’) cult gang while they were mourning the death of one of their members.

The arrest was made on September 24 following a report lodged at Ogijo police station where a 16-year-old boy identified as Onome Iduru was rushed to after being shot in the stomach by the gang who were in a funeral procession in honour of their departed colleague.

According to Command spokesman DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the cultists unleashed terror in the community.

‘Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Muhammed Suleiman Baba, led his men to the scene where eight members of the violent group namely: Olatunji Opeyemi, m, 26, Ayuba Oduola, m, 25, Sobowale Abiodun, m, 28, Sobowale Sunday, m, 25, Adelowo Olalekan, m, 32, Kareem Lanre, m, 21, Emmanuel Adebisi, m, 21 and Tobiloba Wasiu, m, 20, were arrested after serious encounter with the policemen.

‘A banner designed with the group insignia to announce the death of their member was recovered from them while the injured victim was taken to Oladayo hospital for medical attention.

‘The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation. The CP, therefore, warned that any group or individual who engaged in any activity capable of undermining the peace of the state will be dealt with in a very decisive manner, he then appealed to parents to warm their wards not to be part of any unlawful society as the results may be catastrophic,’ he stated.