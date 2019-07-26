Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected armed robbers who specialised in spraying pepper on their victims in order to dispossess them of their motorcycles, otherwise known as Okada.

The suspects, Ogunleye and Fadimu, were equally alleged to have raped female students of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, after robbing them of their valuables.

Ogunleye and Fadimu, who were paraded alongside other 12 suspects whose crimes included car snatching, cultism and robbery among others, at the state Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, yesterday, were said to have stormed the residence of the students, robbed them of their belongings and subsequently raped them.

Briefing journalists during the parade, the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the two robbery suspects were notorious motorcycle snatchers, who used to spray pepper on unsuspecting commercial motorcyclists and rob them of their motorcycles.

“These suspects, who are specialised in snatching motorcycles from riders using pepper, will pretend to be passengers and stop anybody who is riding a nice motorcycle. When they get to an isolated place, they will sprinkle the pepper on their victims’ eyes and from there they will dispossess them of their bikes,” Oyeyemi stated.

However, the two suspects denied the allegation of rape leveled against them by the police, saying that they were just robbers, who specialised in motorcycle snatching.

Ogunleye said he and his accomplice started stealing motorcycles because somebody stole his own motorcycle.

“We are not rapists and we didn’t go to rape any student; we only steal motorcycles,” he said.