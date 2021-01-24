From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected herdsmen for allegedly attacking a woman, Mrs. Morounkeji Salami, in Oru, in Ijebu North local government area of the state.

The trio attacked the victim guns and machete, severing one of her fingers and shattering her jaw.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone chat, on Sunday, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said Mrs. Salami was on danger list in a hospital following severity of the attack.

It was gathered that the woman was going to her site, when the suspects launched violent attack on her.

The suspects numbering about eight, realising the bodily damage inflicted on the woman following gun shots, and the fear that they might be caught, took to their heels, abandoning their cows, with aim to return for the animals later.

The police in the area raced to the scene, and discovered that the attackers had escaped, leaving behind their cows, but the police resolved to keep surveillance in the area.

The victim was later rushed to an hospital in Ago-Iwoye town by sympathizers, but following the severity of the injury, the hospital management advised that she should be taken to a better equipped hospital, hence, the family moved her to an hospital in Ikeja, Lagos State

The suspects returned to the scene of the attack around10p.m to evacuate their cows, but the police operative who had kept surveillance in the area swooped on them and arrested three of them, while others managed to escape.

Throwing more light on the incident, Oyeyemi said after the arrest of the three suspectsts, intensive investigation had commenced.

‘Yes, the incident is true. We have arrested three of the suspects and they are in our custody, and we have equally commenced proactive investigation, and we are very hopeful that the other suspects on the run are arrested in due course”, the PPRO stated.