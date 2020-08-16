Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two suspected members of Eiye Confraternity have been arrested by police in Ogun state for allegedly unleashing terror on some communities in Ogijo town, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, arrested on August 11 were reported to have been allegedly recruited by a yet-to-be identified notorious land grabber to unleash terror on the communities.

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Ogun state Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects, Oladayo Bello, 34 and Awobajo Muritala, 40, were apprehended following an information received by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Baba, that a group of Eiye cult members were converging on Kanniyi Area in Simawa Town and planning to attack some communities within the area on the instruction of a land grabber.

On the strength of the information, the DPO led his operatives to the hideout where not less than twenty members of the group were met with various types of dangerous weapons.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums opened fire on them and fled the scene and escaped. The operatives restrained from firing back to avoid killing innocent members of the public, but they chased and apprehended two amongst them.

“Weapons recovered from the suspects are two cut-to-size guns, five live cartridges, two expended cartridges, one battle axe, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp”, Oyeyemi said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

He equally ordered that the fleeing members of the group must be hunted and brought to book.

The CP, however, warned land grabbers to stay away from the state, declaring he will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody trying to disturb the peace of the state under any guise.