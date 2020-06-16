Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, announced on Tuesday a two-week window for possessors of illegal arms and ammunition in the state to surrender their weapons to the police command or face the wrath of the law.

Ebrimson said the Command had declared war on rape, noting that any suspected rapist arrested would not be treated with kids’ gloves, but prosecuted accordingly.

The Commissioner of Police made the declaration while parading 35 suspected criminals at the Ogun State police command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The suspects, according to the police chief, were arrested at different locations across the state for crimes ranging from armed robbery, cultism, rape and murder.

He added that six different types of arms, 37 ammunition and assorted charms were recovered from the suspects.

Ebrimson, who decried the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition in circulation in the state, declared that at the expiration of the two-week window, the Command would embark on a massive mop-up exercise and clamp down on the possessors of illegal arms and ammunition.

He urged members of the public to make use of the complaints/information boxes at police stations across the state and provide useful information to the police.

While soliciting the support of law-abiding Ogun residents in the efforts of the Police Command to combat crime, the commissioner, warned criminals to steer clear of the state.