Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Sikiru Bankole, has warned the criminals terrorising citizens of the state to relocate because according to him, “it will be too hot for them.” He said the command arrested 20 suspected criminals in various locations:

He told Daily Sun: “My mission in Ogun State is to checkmate and flush out the criminals. I am charging officers to rise to the challenge and go after the hoodlums who come from neighbouring states.

“We have mapped out strategies and I urge operatives not to relent in their efforts. They should constantly raid all the hideouts of the criminals and stop and search everyone to checkmate the evil perpetrators.

“Officers are warned to stop extorting members of the public. They should imbibe the directive of IGP Usman Baba Alkali on how to restore peace and community policing. It will be a good thing for them and the public to work together to fight crime and criminality.

“Police operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and Sagamu/Ore Expressway. We have redeployed more policemen especially from the intelligence units to the axis, especially on the two expressways.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Also, operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested five suspected kidnappers. They abducted some victims and demanded ransom of N3million.

“The operatives arrested another five suspects with different cases including rape especially those that defiled little girls.

“The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) personnel are investigating the matters. Very soon the suspects will be charged to court. We thank the state government for providing the police with operational vehicles.

“We will need more support from the state government and other sister security agencies. We need to work together to fight criminals and dislodge them out of the state.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .