From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Irate youths have set two men ablaze after being caught with a fresh human head at Oja-Odan, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspects, Idowu Afolabi and Johnson Adebiyi, had earlier been arrested and detained at Oja Odan police station, on Saturday.

It was leant that some youths had forcefully broken into the police cell to drag out the two suspected ritualists.

However, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, yesterday, condemned what he described as “unlawful killing and setting ablaze” of the suspected ritualists.

He warned that the police command would no longer tolerate such jungle justice.

A source, who spoke to Daily Sun, said the youths, who were in their hundreds, dragged the suspects to an open space in front of the police station and set them on fire.