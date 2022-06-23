By Christopher Oji

There was tension in Ogun State over rumours that unidentified gunmen had invaded Obada Oko, Oke Ata community and Abeokuta environ of the state.

Following the rumours, there was pandemonium as people started rushing to schools to pick their children while those who had gone to markets, farms and other businesses started rushing home. Some shop owners also closed shops, while some churches that were having programmes closed their churches.

The police have, however, debunked the rumours, describing it as the handiwork of people intent on causing tension in the state.

A statement by Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, warned that the Command would no longer tolerate rumours and warned to de with those peddling it.

According to the spokesman, “the attention of Ogun state police command has been drawn to a false alarm raised by some unknown persons in the early hours of today, Thursday 23rd of June 2022, that some gunmen have invaded Obada Oko, Oke Ata, and some parts of Abeokuta metropolis.

“The alarmist went further to ask schools in those areas to close and send their pupils to their different homes for safety.

“Having heard the false alarm, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, quickly deployed some officers and men of the command to the area only to find out that nothing of such was happening anywhere around the mentioned places.

“The Command is, therefore, appealing to members of the public to discontenance the false information as nothing of such is happening anywhere in Ogun state, and our people should therefore go about their lawful businesses without the fear of any form of harassment or intimidation.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those behind such false alarm to desist from it, as the tactical teams of the command have been activated to go after them and bring them to book.Raising false alarm to cause panic in the mind of general public is criminal and such barbaric act will no longer be tolerated.To be warned, is to be fore armed.”