By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A Police Inspector and two bandits died after a gun duel between them at Saala Orile forest in Ogun State.

The casualties were recorded when the police responded to a distress call by some Fulani herders who were under attack by the bandits.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi: ‘The bandits were gunned down following a distress call received by policemen attached to Ayetoro division, that a group of bandits were attacking some Fulani herdsmen at Isaala Orile forest.

‘Upon the distress call, DPO Ayetoro, CSP Bernard Ediogboyan, quickly led his men and operatives of Joint security Intervention squad (JSIS) to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the bandits opened fire on them and the policemen replied fire for fire.

‘At the end of the encounter which lasted for about 20 minutes, two bandits were shot dead while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

‘Regrettably, Inspector Omolayo Olajide lost his life during the gun duel. Recovered from the bandits are; three locally made guns, sixteen live cartridges, assorted criminal charms, one cutlass, one small phone and one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle.’

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, who expressed sadness over the death of the police officer while fighting the bandits had directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.

The CP also condole with the family of the late inspector and assured them that his death would not be in vain.