The Ogun State Police Command has clamped down on 25 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering arms and ammunition from the suspects. Commissioner of Police, Mr Bashir Makama, said since the command launched Operation Puff Adder, it has yield good results: “Things have become hot for criminals in the state. We are not taking chances, as we are fully ready for them

“Police operatives arrested four suspects with a deep freezer loaded with weeds suspected to be marijuana at Iperin, the black spot of Agbara. The suspects are Wahab, Kabirat, Yusuf and Saheed. One Gilbert, a fake soldier, was arrested during a raid in a black spot at Oyin Ogbe, Ogijo. The suspect was arrested along with two others in military camouflage shirt with Identity Card, a jack knife, military hardware and assorted charms.

“Police at Ogijo Division got a report that a suspect and a victim were both attending a party. The victim got drunk and started misbehaving while the suspect was trying to caution him an argument ensured between them. The suspect brought out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest and back. He died on his way to the hospital. His corpse was been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, for post mortem examination.

At Agbado Division, the patrol team arrested one Seun while attempting to snatch motorcycle from the owner. The other gang member escaped from the scene at Adiyan community in Agbado. One locally made pistol, one dagger and assorted charms were recovered.

“The command has deployed men of special unit, SARS operatives, and anti-kidnapping section in black spots. I appeal to members of the public to alert the police whenever they notice strange faces or movement in the area in order to assist the security agencies to perform their duty to the optimal level”