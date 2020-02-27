The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering stolen vehicles and arms from them. Commissioner of police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, said: “Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) raided their hideouts especially completed buildings.

“I have sent a strong signal to the criminals to relocate from the state because Ogun State will be too hot for them to stay. SARS operatives arrested a suspect, Adebowale, who specialised in fabricating illegal firearms for men of the underworld.

“Three other suspects who snatched a car at Odogbolu were also arrested. The suspects had contacted the owner who used the Uber service to take them to Ijebu-Ode. In the process, SARS operatives tracked them when they wanted to sell the vehicle for N500,000.

“Another three suspects using motorcycle to terrorise the people of Ijebu-Ode axis were arrested by the SARS operatives. The suspects were Olamide, Doyin and Oluwaseyi. The operatives raided hideouts in Ibafo axis and arrested two suspects Gbenga and Effiong.

“The Police Division, Lafenwa, intercepted six suspected armed robbers during their stop-and-search exercise. They recovered arms and phones valued at millions of naira from them. Also, the SARS operatives arrested a suspected criminal, Adedayo, terrorising the people of Abeokuta with his group.

“I have warned my officers against extra-judicial killing, rather they should work together with human rights activists. They should stop extorting members of the public, but imbibe community policing. This will assist in flushing out criminals.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Tijani Abdullahi, stated that the command made breakthrough the wealth of experience of CP Ebrimson: “We have redeployed our officers to all strategic areas like the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.”