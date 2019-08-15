The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cult members, murderers and rapists, recovering arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Bashir Makama, said: “The command dealt with suspected armed robbers and kidnappers along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway and Benin-Sagamu Expressway.

“The SARS commander, Mohammed Tijani and his operatives rescued kidnapped victims including Chidinma, the only woman among those rescued unhurt. The woman who is a Deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God regained her freedom on August 3, 2019, and was taken to the Redemption Camp.

“The SARS rescue team is searching for the remaining victims as the kidnappers kept them in separate locations and were changing their locations from time to time within the forest. The SARS operatives with the Anti-Kidnapping Squad raided the hideouts of the kidnappers.

“Police detectives arrested a 23-year-old lady, Eniola, of Ikopa Tuntun, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, for conspiring with her boyfriend to rape her close friend. The suspects were arrested following a report lodged by the victim at Obantoko Police Division that at 1:45pm her friend, Eniola, sent a message to her on WhatsApp that she should help bring food to her boyfriend’s house at Somorin, Obantoko, Abeokuta. On getting there, the boyfriend offered her a bottle of beer, which she took.

“After taken the beer, she became very weak as a result of which he unlawfully had her canal knowledge. While he was doing it, her friend, Eniola, used her phone to do the video recording of how she was being raped. The boyfriend and his girlfriend, Eniola, were arrested.

“SARS operatives arrested one Elimoya of General Hospital Street, Iya Naira, Agbara, with 17 sacks loaded with Indian hemp. The detectives in Ibafo intercepted the car of the suspect coming from Delta State heading to Lagos. The car was loaded with illicit drugs. The suspect is still in our custody. The Anti-Cultism Unit arrested a notorious Aiye cult member on his way to eliminate a member of the rival cult member in Ogijo. They accosted three men on Bajaj motorcycle with Registration Number KJA778QH at Fakale Road, Ogijo. The three men took to their heels but were hotly chased by the policemen. We recovered locally made cut to size pistol, a live cartridge, an axe and assorted charms.”

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, state CID, Mr Wale Abass, added: “Police detectives arrested four suspects in connection with gruesome murder of a couple in Sagamu. The couple was gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants in their house situated at Km 84, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Sagamu.”