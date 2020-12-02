From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested six suspected cult gang members in Odogbolu town, where they were alleged to be making arrangements to purchase a locally-made pistol.

The suspects, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday, were arrested on November 27 in the town.

The suspects, identified as Aboyeji Oluwadamilare, Adebiyi Mathew, Jacob Solomon, Iliasu Jubril, who are based in Ikorodu, Lagos State, and Olubanjo Segun and Samuel Olaniyan, both based in Odogbolu, were apprehended when the four Lagos-based cultists came to meet the two Odogbolu suspects to foment trouble as a result of a gun transaction between the two groups.

‘Investigation revealed that the Ikorodu-based suspects contracted Samuel Olaniyan to purchase a locally made pistol for them, and when the gun was delivered, they discovered that the pistol was not serviceable; hence they came with full force to deal with the Odogbolu based cultists for betraying their trust,’ the police spokesperson reported.

‘While the pandemonium was going on, a distress call was made to Odogbolu Police Division, consequent upon which the DPO, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, quickly led his men to the scene where the six suspects were apprehended.

‘Recovered from them are one locally-made pistol and two live cartridges,’ Oyeyemi stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation with the view to charging them to court on conclusion of the investigation.