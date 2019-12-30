Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a cleric, Segun Philip, 42, and Adeeko Owolabi, 22, for allegedly killing a final year Sociology student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele. Owolabi’s mother was also alleged to have played a part in the dastardly act.

Phillip, who operates from a white garment church in Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State, allegedly conspired with Owolabi, who was a boyfriend of the deceased, to kill her for ritual purposes.

In a statement yesterday by the police public relations officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the victim was reported to have left her home in Mowe area of the state on December 8 and her whereabouts had not been known since then.

Favour’s parents, however, reported her missing at the Mowe Police Station and upon the report, the DPO of Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola, detailed detectives to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the 22-year-old undergraduate.

The detectives via technical and forensic investigation traced the movement of the deceased to a church in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State, being headed by Philip.

“On getting to the church, the self acclaimed pastor was promptly arrested but he was quick to inform the detectives that the girl was brought to him by her boyfriend, Owolabi, who was still within the vicinity of the church. The said boyfriend was apprehended immediately.

“On interrogation, Owolabi confessed that the deceased was his girlfriend and that he lured her to Ikoyi-Ile where he had perfected plans with the cleric to use her for money making ritual.

“He stated further that while the girl was asleep, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smash the head of the girl, while the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, rip open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat.

“When asked what pushed him to such devilish act, Owolabi explained that he decided to go into money ritual because things were not going well with his parents financially, most especially his mother who used to be the breadwinner of the family.

“He added that when he sought for assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for money making ritual and the available person at that time was his girlfriend,” Oyeyemi stated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation.

The CP, who described the gruesome murder of the deceased as superlative degree of wickedness, vowed to ensure that all the suspects face the full wrath of the law.