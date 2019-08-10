Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The police have arrested a farmer, Oladosu Nureni, alleged to have shot and killed two persons in Iwoye Community in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, five months after he committed the dastard act.

Nureni, otherwise known as ‘Otele’ has been on the run since he killed the Amuludun of Iwoye, Ajayi Onifade and head of local hunters in the community, Olatunji Ayinla, on March 27th.

However, the police on Wednesday night, apprehended the suspect, who threatened to kill more members of the community if they dared to come after him. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday, said the Area Commander in charge Ilaro, ACP Chris Adeyeri, received information that the suspect had been sighted at Irogun-Ishaga village in the local government.

He added that Adeyeri, upon receiving the information, promptly mobilised his men and stormed the village where the suspect was arrested at about 10.30p.m on Wednesday. One locally made gun, gunpowder and assorted charms were said to have recovered from him.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.