From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested five notorious suspected cultists who have been on the wanted list of the command.

The suspects were arrested on February 22 in their hideout along Molipa Road, Ijebu Ode while planning another violent attack.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The suspects, Segun Olabiyi aka Koleje, Musa Atanda, aka Musa SARS, Olorunjuedalo Adewale, Olamide Odewole and Peter Anuoluwapo Akinyemi, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested following information received by policemen attached to Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu Ode, that the hoodlums who are members of Aiye confraternity were gathering in groups at the back of De Prime Hotel in preparation for a deadly attack.

“Upon the information, the DPO in charge of Obalende Division, SP Salami Murphy, mobilised his men and headed to the scene. And on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums engaged them in gun battle but they were subdued by the superior firepower of the policemen, which eventually led to the arrest of five amongst them, while others escaped with bullets injuries.

“Recovered at the scene of the encounter are one locally made short gun, two live cartridges and assorted charms.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were actively involved in various cult clashes that had claimed many lives including that of a serving policeman, Sergeant Akeem Oseni attached to Igbeba Division.

“Their trademark according to their confession is to cut off the right hand of their victims after killing them. They also confessed to have involved in some robbery operations in Ijebu Ode and its environs. They added that one of their prominent leaders simply known as ‘Perth’ was killed in one of the robbery operations,” Oyeyemi stated.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, who applauded the gallantry and professional performance of his men, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also charged his officers to take the battle to the doorsteps of all known criminals in the state.