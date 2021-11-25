Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected armed robber who used to disguise as an herdsman.

The suspect, Biodun Rasheed, according to the spokesperson of the police command in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested on November 24, following a distress call received by policemen attached to Kemta Divisional Police Headquarters at about 3:30 a.m that robbers were operating at Mile 6, along Ajebo Road, Abeokuta.

Upon the distress call, the DPO in charge of the division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, quickly mobilized his patrol team who were joined by men of So-Safe Corps and Vigilante Group of Nigeria, and raced to the scene.

On sighting the security men, the robbers took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and the suspect who dressed in a Fulani herdsman’s attire to hide his identity was arrested on the spot.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect is currently helping the police in their efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also warned criminals in the state to either turn a new leaf or relocate from the state, restating that the state will be very hot for them henceforth.

