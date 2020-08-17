Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State on Monday paraded 38 criminal suspects for crimes ranging from armed robbery, murder, cultism, rape, impersonation and kidnapping.

Among the suspects paraded was Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, a 57-year-old pastor at Church of the Lord of Israel, who was arrested for allegedly impregnating two underage sisters and swindled their mother of N1.5 million.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Eleweran, Abeokuta, headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said the suspects were arrested at different areas of the state between July and August.

He said assorted charms, locally made double barrel pistols, live cartridges among others were recovered from the suspects.

Ajogun warned people in possession of illegal arms and ammunition to submit such to the command, declaring that the police would soon begin the house-to-house search for illegal arms.

The CP assured residents of the state that his leadership will hunt criminals in the state and smoke them out of their hideouts.

Speaking with journalists, Pastor Ajigbotoluwa denied that he impregnated two sisters, saying he impregnated only one of the sisters who he claimed was legally married to her with the consent of her parents.

He equally denied duping the girls’ mother a sum of N1.5m, pointing out he only collected N120,000 from them.

Blaming the influence of ‘evil spirits’ for his action, he asked members of the public to forgive him, saying that ‘men of God are constantly faced with temptations from the devil.’