Bunmi Ogunyale

A prominent Ogun politician, Ibrahim Oyegunle, has revealed his close shave with death in the hands of gunmen who shot sporadically at his vehicle in Ibogun area of the state last weekend.

He claimed the attack was aimed at terminating his life.

“It is God’s doing that I am still alive as the attack was the second in recent time. This time around, I never thought I could make it when the attack was launched. But I felt they ran out of luck on sight of a police patrol on the Ibogun road.

“In a commando version, on a motorbike, the gunmen, numbering three in masks, pointed guns and ordered me to park or risk being killed but my instinct told me to drive faster. As I attempted to speed off, the gang shot at the vehicle but God saw me through. It was an horrible scene and I never pray to experience such again,” he said.

The politician-cum-businessman claimed his political activities in the last general election could have caused him the attack.

“Though I was not on the ballot during the elections, I was actively involved in all the processes. That is why most people are avoiding participating in politics.

“So, who will develop our country when we all are avoiding to come on board?,” he queried.

When contacted, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was not aware of the attack.