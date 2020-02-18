Bunmi Ogunyale

Prominent Ogun state politician, Honourable Ibrahim Oyegunle, narrowly escaped gun attack in Ibogun area of the state at the weekend. Oyegunle, in a chat with our correspondent alleged that, gunmen shot sporadically at his vehicle while on a business trip.

According to him, the gun attack was aimed at taking his life but God’s intervention save him .

“It is God’s doing that I am m still alive today as the attack was the second in recent time. This time around, I never thought I would make it when the attack was launched. But my attackers were not able to finish me as they ran away when they sighted a police patrol along the Ibogun road.

“In a commando style on a motorbike, the men of the under world numbering three in masks pointed guns at me and ordered me to park my car or risk being killed ,but my instinct told me to drive on .As I attempted to speed off, the gunmen shot at my vehicle, but God saw me through”.

Speaking further ,the Politician cum businessman claimed his political activities in the last general elections could have caused him the attack:“I was actively involved in all the election processes ; that’s why most people are avoiding participating in politics. So, who will develop our country when we all are avoiding to come on board?