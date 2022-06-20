From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command, on Monday evening, ordered the popular Zazoo crooner, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as “Portable”, to report himself to any nearest police station over allegation of inhuman treatment as contained in a video said to have gone viral.

The state police command in a release issued by its spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that failure of Portable to submit himself to the police means that his arrest would promptly be ordered.

The hip-hop musician in the viral video was alleged to have been seen organising some youths to beat up a man and inflict great bodily injury on the person. The sad incident was alleged to have happened somewhere in Ogun State over the weekend.

The police disclosed that such barbaric act is very unbecoming of a decent human being or someone serving as role model to the youths and that the earlier such sadistic tendencies is dealt with in accordance with the law of the land, the better before the youth begin to emulate such condemnable acts.

The release said, “the attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hiphop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organizing some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him.

“The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago.

Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the state police command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by Portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarks on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person”.

