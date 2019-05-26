Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for constructing and bequeathing “first class infrastructural projects” that will enhance socio-economic development of the state.

Buhari, who declared that Amosun has done well for the state and himself, also expressed optimism that the governor would continue to serve the state in particular and Nigeria in general as senator-elect.

The president gave this commendation on Saturday in his remark at the inauguration of the new Ogun Judiciary Complex, Abeokuta, as part of the legacy projects by the outgoing governor.

Buhari who was on a day visit to Ogun had earlier inaugurated OGTV digital studio, Adire Mall, 10,000- seater amphitheatre and inspected the 250-bed MTR Multi-Specialist Hospital, Abeokuta.

The president was accompanied on the visit by the governors of Ekiti, Ondo and Lagos states, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu and Akinwunmi Ambode, respectively. Chairman of AMCON, Muiz Banire among other dignitaries.

Buhari thanked Amosun for extending the invitation to him to inaugurate the legacy projects, maintaining all the projects would last for years to come and enhance the development of the state.

Earlier, Governor Amosun said the new judiciary complex was to relocate the State High Court headquarters from Isabo, where it had operated for over 40 years.

Also in her remark Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, said the complex will provide improved facility and environment that will enhance adjudication.