By Henry Uche

The residents of Mowe and Magboro in Ogun State could not conceal their excitement as Eat ’n’ Go launched a branch in the vicinity.

The hospitality firm, a quick service restaurant operator and lead franchise for Domino’s Pizza, launched a commissary in Mowe and Magboro, respectively.

At the launch, the head of development and project, Olusola Adeeko, maintained that the expansion, which made it the 150th in Africa, was geared towards bringing the best global foods concept to Nigeria and Africa at large.

He said the facilities would give job opportunities to many young people, especially in the host communities, which would undoubtedly impact the gross domestic product of the state and reduce crime rate.

“We already have 400 direct and indirect employees and would employ more by the time we expand to Shagamu and Ijebu-Ode. With this, we are increasing our production capacity, which shall definitely create more menu to excite our potential and prospective customers with new tasty treats across the country,” he said.

He added that it was the company’s mandate to provide Africa with quality food and snacks.

Adeeko stressed: “We promise our numerous customers implicit and explicit feeling of satisfaction that not only calm the nerves but refreshes the entire human being. We promise value added for any money spent in exchange for our products and services.”

Launching the warehouse, Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, said he would ensure that the state becomes the first choice place for investors in Africa.

According to the governor, citing the warehouse and commissary in Ogun is a proof that the state has become an industrial powerhouse in Nigeria. He called on other investors to come on board with the assurance of security, sound policies and friendly business environment.

“Every bottleneck in the business space is being taken care of. Ogun shall be the industrial powerhouse in Africa, and I must tell you, the best is yet to come.

“Our unwavering commitment to making Ogun state maintain her prime status as the destination of choice for investors remains intact. We want to be model industrial and logistics hub in Africa. We’re improving security and infrastructure in the state. It is, therefore, not surprising that more businesses are berthing in our dear state to leverage our comparative advantages evident in our abundant material and mineral resources and highly-skilled manpower, among others,” he said.

The governor urged the firm to collaborate with the budding industrialists and domestic entrepreneurs to effect a flawless synergy between productive activities and the rest of the value chain.

“We encourage you to prioritize corporate social responsibility and adopt the use of local content such as labour and raw materials as this will reduce unemployment in the state and improve economic growth. We must not forget to join hands in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic as it affects all and sundry,” he said.

