Ogun State government has pulled down a block of classrooms at Nazareth High School, Imeko, Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The building which recently became distressed and partially collapsed on a group of students killing one and injuring two others in the process, was demolished over the weekend on the instruction of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The governor directed the immediate reconstruction of the demolished block of classrooms and hinted that any other public building found to be distressed would be pulled down and reconstructed. He said no effort would be spared to prevail on owners of weak buildings – whether premises, schools or private residences – to ensure due process and best practices in consonance with the State Building Control Regulations.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun, Mr. Kunle Somorin, said the demolition was supervised by the Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Jamiu Omoniyi and other top government officials to ensure the exercise was properly carried out.

“Any building, at all, posing threats to life and property within the state will be pulled down because we cannot compromise citizens’ welfare and wellbeing in the name of managing sub-standard structures and with a view to ensuring better physical planning environment for sustainable development and averting needless loss of lives and properties. All identified highly distressed structures, particularly public buildings like schools, hospitals, maternity or health centres will be tested for their structural integrity to be determined and where they fail the integrity test, such buildings will be pulled down and reconstructed.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.