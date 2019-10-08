Over N1 billion was on Sunday realised at a stakeholders’ dinner organised by the Ogun State Security Trust Fund Board (OSSTFB)

This is even as the state Governor Dapo Abiodun, disclosed that the South West states have agreed to set up a joint patrol team, to be known as ‘Amotekun’ in the region.

Prince Abiodun said the decision to launch ‘Amotekun’ by the five South West states was meant to ensure the security of the entire region.

According to him, each state in the region is to donate 20 patrol vehicles and communication equipment for the take-off of the joint security patrol team.

Abiodun, also added that the states are also to provide personnel for the task force to operate effectively.

“In conjunction with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, the five Southwest states have agreed to set up a joint patrol team that will be called ‘Amotekun’.

“Each of the state is required to donate at least 20 patrol vehicles, communication equipment and personnel to the task force. The personnel will be gotten from the Police, Army, Vigilante and Hunters.”

Speaking at the event, which was the board’s first major fund raising activity since it was inaugurated last August, Abiodun noted that the state was vulnerable to criminal attacks as a result of its location and proximity to three other states, including Lagos and a neighbouring country.

Ogun State, the governor added, was also fast becoming an industrial hub with increase in economic and commercial activities.

He also mentioned cross border migration as well as the state harbouring the busiest highway in the country as major attractions to criminality.

The governor, who stressed the need for all stakeholders to be involved in security issues, said the procurement of 100 patrol vehicles and 200 motorbikes was a demonstration of his government’s determination to fight crime and reduce it to the barest minimum, lamenting that security agencies in the State were operating without the needed tools.

He decried the lack of communication system for security agencies in the state, noting that it was bad that the lack of a proper communication system had stalled proper communication between security chiefs in the state.

“We need more equipment, we do not have any telecommunication equipment, we need monitoring and tracking devices because it is these monitoring and tracking devices that we can monitor and track these criminals.

“It is shameful that our security agencies do not have a communication system or equipment within the state, meaning that the commissioner of police cannot speak with his counterpart in the military, Department of State Services or even worse still, he cannot speak with his area commander, divisional police officers of police stations across the state. Their vehicles were not functioning very well; no tracking devices, no enough finance, so, we are looking at correcting those anomalies with our security trust fund.

“The vehicles need to be maintained. The officers need to be looking after. To these, we have come to you to assist us so that we can ensure that not only do we have the funding, but that this is also sustained,” Abiodun said.

He reiterated that his administration had put in place initiatives to stimulate local economy and empower the youths to be useful to themselves and the society, maintaining that there was a nexus between economic development, unemployment, illiteracy and insecurity.