From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State has been ranked 4th in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) among the 36 states of Nigeria.

The ranking, according to Statisense, showed that Ogun generated N74 billion between January and September 2021.

The state, which came fourth behind Lagos, FCT and Rivers on the ranking, also recorded a plus of 131.5% revenue increase in the months under review.

Reacting to the ranking, the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, noted: ‘This is the first time in the history of Ogun State that we’d be generating such an amount within just nine months.’

He attributed the feat recorded by the state to the current revenue generation drive of the Dapo Abiodun administration.

Okubadejo added that various economic initiatives capable of enhancing Ease of Doing Business being implemented by the administration has begun to yield positive results.

