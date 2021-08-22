From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has taken delivery of 187,426 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as it intensifies efforts to combat the third wave of the pandemic.

State Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday, said the vaccines arrived the state capital late on Thursday night.

She explained that with the receipt of the vaccines, the state would commence the second phase of the vaccination exercise next week, targeting adults from 18 years and above.

Coker advised people to register to be vaccinated by logging on to https:www.vaccination.gov.ng.