Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As part of efforts to revamp the education sector in Ogun State, government has commenced recruitment of 1,500 teachers to fill existing vacancies in public schools.

The state has also completed the first phase of renovation of primary schools in 236 wards of the state.

These were contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State governor, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday.

According to Somorin, no fewer than 29,000 applicants applied for the job which closed on Saturday. The recruitment would be completed before the end of the year.

The statement further stated that government has started analysing the profiles of the would-be teachers, nothing the first stage of the recruitment process had been completed at the weekend.

“The decision to recruit more teachers had become necessary for the overall repositioning and betterment of the sector.

“Abiodun-led government had declared a state of emergency on the education sector and plans were made to rehabilitate schools that were dilapidated. As at weekend a total number of 90 schools have been fixed.

“Some were outrightly rebuilt while many were renovated with roofs and furniture provided to give the schools environment befitting status”. The statement stated.