Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has commenced recruitment of 1,500 teachers to fill existing vacancies in public schools.

The government has also completed the first phase of renovation of primary schools in 236 wards of the state.

These were contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, yesterday.

Somorin said about 29,000 applicants applied for the job which closed last Saturday. The recruitment would be completed before the end of the year.

The statement further stated that government has started analysing the profiles of the would-be teachers, nothing that the first stage of the recruitment process had been completed at the weekend.

“The decision to recruit more teachers becomes necessary for the overall repositioning and betterment of the sector.

“Abiodun-led government has declared a state of emergency on the education sector and there are plans to rehabilitate dilapidated schools. As at weekend, 90 schools have been fixed.

“Some were outrightly rebuilt while many were renovated with roofs and furniture provided to give the schools environment befitting status,” the government said.