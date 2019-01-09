Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has reiterated its commitment towards saving intending investors from the brouhaha of land grabbers.

The newly-appointed Director-General of the state’s Bureau of Lands and Survey, Jumoke Akinwunmi, gave the assurance, in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, while taking over the leadership of the Bureau from the former DG, Biyi Ismail, who resigned his position, on Monday, to pursue his political ambition in the forthcoming general elections.

According to her, activities of land grabbers would be totally eradicated across the state.

She explained further that her Bureau would not shy away from its responsibilities as far as the dangerous activities of land grabbers, especially when there is extant laws in place to tackle the menace.

“In terms of tackling land grabbing issue, there is a law concerning this in the state, I do believe that the law has been put to test.

“If you have a law and you don’t make use of it regularly, people can easily forget that such law exists.

“Definitely, we are going to make sure that we don’t shy away from that the law of the land regarding this matter with the land grabbers,” Akiwunmi said.

She, however, assured that he Bureau would continue to provide services that will attract investors into the state in area of ease of doing businesses and land administration.

She further explained that the Ogun Bureau of Lands will review processes and policies guiding land acquisition with the view of

providing the assurances which prospective investors are looking for.

“On investors assurance, it is our absolute responsibility to ensure that we provide a kind of service that create and attract the kind of industries and businesses that we want in our state.

“Fortunately, there are processes through everything. Over the next few weeks, we will review those processes to ensure improvements where necessary.

“Once again, we will go through reviews, drill through what the issues are and look for solutions to ensure that we are able to provide the assurances that investors are looking for,” she submitted.