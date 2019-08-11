Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has restated the present administration’s commitment to qualitative education for the citizenry.

She gave this assurance while receiving delegates from Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, led by its Rector, Olufunke Akinkurolere, in her office at Oke-Mosan, promising that the government would leave no stone unturned to reposition the education sector in the state.

“His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun wants to ensure that institutions created for our people function optimally. We want our youths to have access to well qualitative education. What is important for them is to practicalise what they have learnt”, she stated.

The Deputy Governor, who commended the institution for its entrepreneurial programmes, said the initiatives would enable the students to be self reliant, adding that there is a limit to the number of workers the government could employ into the civil service. According to her, arrangement had been concluded to officially launch a job portal, where people could register to get employed.

Akinkurolere used the occasion to solicit for support of the institution, saying most of the structures on campus were constructed using the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

In a related development, the deputy governor has also expressed the readiness of the administration to partner with relevant bodies to develop human capital, stressing that development of citizens through the acquisition of innovative ideas and development of new skills was the only to improve the society.

She made the submission during a courtesy visit by the management team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)..