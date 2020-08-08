Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has recommenced work on the abandoned Agosasa-Odo Afa Road in Ipokia Local Government Area of the State.

The first phase of the project, started by the last administration in the State, will focus on the Afa River area, while temporary measures to make the road motorable pending its completion has also commenced.

In a statement on Saturday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, the reconstruction of the viable road had become imperative as it links most wards and towns in the Ipokia Local Government Area.

The statement stressed that the Abiodun administration is keen on completing the road project and all other abandoned projects for the sole interest of the people and their welfare.