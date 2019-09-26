Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A leader of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Ogun State, Oluomo Akibu Titilayo, has denied suspending any member of the union from partaking in transportation activities in motor parks in Ogun East Senatorial District of the state.

Akibu described the suspension allegation leveled against his leadership as bunkum, saying RTEAN activities have been conducted in a fair and transparent manner since Governor Dapo Abiodun assumed office.

Some members of the union had on Monday, besieged the Police Area Command Office, Igbeba, Ijebu Ode, to protest their alleged suspension from various parks in the area.

But, Akibu, popularly known as Efele, insisted that no legitimate member of the union in the area has been stopped from partaking in union activities across motor parks in Ijebu land.

He, however, claimed that his investigation had shown that the protesters were hoodlums hired by some aggrieved members of the union to cause disharmony within RTEAN in Ogun East.