Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A House of Representatives candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Olukayode Idowu, says he will lobby the federal government to revamp the moribund railway line in Idogo area of Yewa South local government, if elected as a member of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Idowu, otherwise known as KID, explained that the rail line, if revamped, would help in curbing incessant road crashes being caused by trucks belonging to a cement manufacturing company located in the area.

According to the SDP legislative candidate who spoke at a press conference, held on Wednesday at the party’s secretariat in Ilaro, the resuscitation of the the railway line would also open new business opportunities for the people in the federal constituency.

He noted that the federal constituency had failed to witness meaningful development over the years due to what he termed “lack of quality representation”, declaring he would facilitate projects capable of improving socio-economic development of the constituency, if elected as a lawmaker.

He wondered what the previous and present lawmakers used their constituency allowances for, insisting he would correct the anomaly if given the mandate.

“I am disappointed in all of them (past and present representatives). They have failed us. They have not done anything for the constituency. All our roads are bad, without good roads, no investors will come in and invest.

“We need good roads and developmental projects to open our area to the world. The road we are enjoying today was constructed by former governor, Olusegun Osoba.

“If elected, I will lobby and make sure federal government presence is felt in the area in terms infrastructural development”. Idowu stated.