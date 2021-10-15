The Permanent Secretary, Ogun Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, Mr Olusegun Olaotan, has called on local and international investors to assist in developing the Tongeji Island which is located in the state.

Olaotan made the call at the 14th International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) held late Thursday night in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme for the expo is “Networking Nigerian Craft to the World”.

Olaotan said that the island was an agrarian community, surrounded by water and isolated from the rest of the world, located in Ipokia Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun.

According to him, the state government is ready to work with investors who are ready to transform the island to be of the most of the beautiful in the world.

“Tongeji Island has a landmass of about 200 hectares, a population of over 1,000 people, situated less than five minutes drive from Port Novo in Benin Republic and 150 minutes by speedboat from the Western Naval Command Headquarters in Apapa, Lagos.

“The island is surrounded by aquatic splendour, white sand, lush green environment, humid weather and enormous palm coconut trees.

“It is an island with large deposit of crude oil and if properly harnessed, it will fetch the state, individuals and the nation huge revenue.

“We call on investors to visit this island and consider it a place for investment,” he said.

Olaotan also urged local and international tourists to visit the state for some experience as the state is well endowed with lots of fascinating sites.

He listed some of the sites to include Olumo rock, Lisabi forest, Kenta Adire market, Hilltop golf resort, Hi-Impact planet, Birikisu Sungbo shrine, Centenary hall, Ebute Oni, Itoku Market and many more.

“Almost all our tourists’ sites have been renovated to create fantastic memories for tourists.

“We also have quite a number of festivals to witness such as the Ojude Oba, Oro, Lisabi festivals, also our cuisines such as ikokore, efo riro, kokoro, adun and more could be savoured,” he said.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the state’s famous adire fabrics have been properly positioned by the government for easy accessibility, having created an online platform for their sale and marketing.

He said an electronic platform, www.adireogun.com, has been established through which intending buyers could purchase the fabrics.

“The state government has put in place some infrastructure for the easy production of the fabrics, the road to the area it is produced has been rehabilitated,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 14th International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC), which kicked off on Oct. 13, ends on Oct. 15, 2021. (NAN)

