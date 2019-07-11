The Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distrusted relief materials to those affected by rainstorm in the state, as part of efforts to ease the plight of victims of rainstorm in Ogun Waterside Local Government, Abigi.

The Director, Ogun SEMA, Mr Olu-Folarin Ige, stated that the relief materials (which includes, roofing sheets, bathing soaps, blankets, bags of cement, mats and nails) were provided in accordance with the post storm assessment carried out by NEMA to ensure that the properties damaged could be restored.

Ige, in a statement signed by the Agency’s Press Officer, Mr Sesan Sodunke, appreciated the beneficiaries for their patience, assuring them that the state government would not relent in promptly addressing emergency issues in the state.

NEMA Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Mr Idris Muhammed, said the relief materials was not a compensation for their losses but an indication that the Federal Government was interested in the well-being of the victims.

He said the building materials were meant for victims to rebuild their houses destroyed by rainstorms in order to get back to their normal lives and work towards complete recovery.

Muhammed advised residents to make good use of the materials received so far, adding that Federal and State Emergency agencies were on stand-by to respond to any further unforeseen disasters.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Funmilayo Ogoji and Mr Moibi Adebayo appreciated the agencies for their aid, saying they were impressed that both the state and Federal Government were paying attention to their plight.