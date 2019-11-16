Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, will chair the grand finale of the 2019 edition of the annual Oronna/Ilaro Festival, scheduled to hold between Saturday, 16th November and Sunday, 24th.

The Chairman, Central Planning Committee of Festival, Rafiu Akinola, disclosed this at a press conference heralding the 26th edition of the socio-cultural festival, held at Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He added that this year’s edition with the theme, ‘Festival of Peace and Progress”, will also have the state governor, Dapo Abiodun as the Special Guest of Honour, while the senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Tolu Odebiyi and Senator Buruji Kashamu, who represented Ogun East between 2015 and 2019, are among the dignitaries expected to grace the grand finale of the festival.

Akinola explained that the annual festival is held to celebrate the exploits and bravery of Oronna, the liberator of the ancient Ilaro town from the warriors of Dahomey in the present day Republic of Benin.

He also pointed out that Oronna/Ilaro Festival is to celebrate the socio-cultural heritage of Ilaro, with the view of bringing the indigenes of the town, both at home and the diaspora together.

He, however, appealed to both the federal and state governments government to address the deplorable condition of roads in Ogun West senatorial district, particularly the road leading to Ilaro.

According to Akinola, the bad state of road infrastructure in the ancient town has been hampering the festival from achieving its goals and objectives.

He further observed that the annual festival which is now regarded as a national and international tourism event with significant contributions to the economy of Ilaro and Ogun State, should be given more support, especially in the area of good road network, stressing “this will attract more tourists and investors to the area”.

While listing the activities lined up for the annual event, the committee chairman disclosed that “50 indigent secondary school students would be given scholarships, there will be talent hunt show, Sisi Ilaro beauty pageant, paying of homage to the traditional ruler, among other activities”.