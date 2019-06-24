Ogun State Government is set to commence the drilling of 24 solar pump boreholes in Odeda and Yewa North Local Government Area of the State by releasing its contribution for the first phase of the counterpart Project for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation & Hygiene (PEWASH).

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Rev. Gbele Olugbebi, who made this known during the coordination and prioritisation tour to the 24 benefiting communities, said that the release by the government was a guarantee of its resolve for the continuation of the project.

Represented by the Programme Manager, Ogun State Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, Engr. Oluwaseun Sonde, the Permanent Secretary noted that ‘’the federal is made up of partners such as Federal Government, Bilaterial and Multilateral Agencies, and Private Sector while the state is made up of Partners like state government, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), philanthropists and communities.

He added that PEWASH Programme’s priority was to achieve access to water supply and improved sanitation and hygiene in rural areas by the year 2030 and eliminate open defecation by 2025, saying the programme is currently limited to water supply, sanitation & hygiene (WASH) in selected public places.

While promising of prompt delivery of the 24 solar pump boreholes project, the state’s head of the unit, rural water supply agency, Olusola Ogunbo, said all hands are already on desk to ensure that delivery takes place within the given period, to enable the Federal Government commence work on the next two Local Government Areas of Ijebu North and Ogun Water Side.

Ogunbo stressed that the implementation of PEWASH in the state would bring huge opportunity that would boost economic growth and promote good health of young and old ones within the state.