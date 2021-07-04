From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has postponed the planned State Investment Summit .

The Summit tagged #Iseya 2021, with the theme, ‘Becoming Africa’s Model Industrial and Logistics Hub’, earlier scheduled to hold July 13 and 14, was postponed to a later date.

The announcement of postponement of the event was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, copies made available to newsmen on Sunday, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State governor, Kunle Somorin.

Okubadejo, in the statement, said the new date for the investment summit designed as a platform to connect potential investors with the numerous opportunities in the state across the power sector, manufacturing and agricultural value chain, will be announced in due course.

He, however, said that all activities leading to the summit, including registration and partnership are still ongoing.

The statement urged the intending participants and partners of the economic summit, to log on to iseya21.ogunstate.gov.ng.

It equally expressed regret over the inconveniences the postponement might have caused intending participants and partners of the investment summit.

